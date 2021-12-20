Madhya Pradesh: After farmer burns garlic crop, farmers' leaders expose irregularities at Mandsaur mandi

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Representative of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday met with Agriculture Produce Market Committee Secretary Parvat Singh Sisodiya and held a discussion regarding a farmers setting garlic crop on fire. The farmer was unhappy over low-price in the market.

Secretary clarified that no case has been registered but information about the farmer has been shared with the concerned Police Station.

Farmersí leaders inspected food hall, rest house, drinking, toilets including other facilities in the market area and found many irregularities plaguing the system.

The farmersí leaders apprised about issues including charges on collection of sacks by farmers, handcart and extra charges on entry taken by mandi administration despite gate pass entry being already waived by the state government.

Farmers also demanded to make arrangements for bonfires in the night to ward off cold waves and chilling cold due to continuous dropping temperature. APMC Secretary Sisodiya assured farmersí leaders to rectify the irregularities prevailing in the system within 8 days.

In addition to that, farm leaders went on to say that they will sit on protest outside the Mandi Gate if their demands for improvement in the system would not met.

Sanyukt Kisan Morcha chief Mahesh Vyas Ladusa, District Vice President Prakash Chandra Patidar Majesra, Malwa Farmers Organization District President Amritram Patidar, Dilip Patidar, former district member Parmanand Patidar, youth farmer leader Yashwant Dhakad and others were present.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: PEB releases recruitment calendar for year 2022

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 10:25 PM IST