Madhya Pradesh: Admissions open in class VIth in Navodaya in Kalukheda

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Application for admission in class sixth in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Kalukheda in Ratlam will be available online on Navodaya's website. Candidates can apply online by visiting Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti's website from January 2.

The last date of application is January 31 and the examination will be held on April 29 between 11:30 am and 1:30 pm at various examination centres in Ratlam district.

It is mandatory to attach documents like Aadhaar card with the signature and two photographs along with the copy signed by the headmaster of the school in which the student is studying in class fifth, said Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya principal SN Purwar.

Purwar said that the applicant must be born between May 1, 2011 to April 30, 2013. The same candidate can apply for admission to the school.

