Madhya Pradesh: Admissions in MBA, BE till 11.45 pm on November 30

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For students, who had missed the opportunity to secure admission in courses offered by technical institutions in the state, a window for admission is reopening today (Monday).

Citing revised calendar of All Indian Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for session 2021-22, Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has allowed institutes to hold college-level counselling (CLC) for admitting students till 11.45 pm on November 30.

Students need to go to colleges and register for CLC round from 10.30 am to noon. After that the colleges will release list for admissions. Till November 30 night, this admission exercise will continue.

The technical regulator had revised academic calendar for session 2021-22 thrice this year.

In its latest academic calendar for session 2021-22, the AICTE stated that the last date for commencing classes for existing batch students is October 1 and for freshers is November 30.

Students who do not wish to study in the institutes allocated to them through centralised online admission counselling can withdraw admission by November 25 and can avail full fee refund.

Seats in engineering and MBA courses are filled by Department of Technical Education through centralised online admission counselling.

Admissions in engineering courses were granted on the basis of students marks in JEE. If seats remained vacant then admissions were granted on the basis of students’ performance in qualifying exams.

DLC for CET courses on Nov 23, 24

Departmental Level Counselling (DLC) will be conducted on November 23 and November 24 for filling vacant seats in self-finance courses offered by teaching departments of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

Common entrance test was held on August 30 and September 4 and thereby two rounds of counselling were conducted for filling seats in 41 self-finance courses in 16 teaching departments.

However, all seats still some seats remained vacant. CET coordinator Prof Kanhaiya Ahuja said that DLC will be conducted for the vacancies on November 23 and 24 for filling the vacancies.

Students, who took CET-2021, will be given admission on merit basis. If seats still remain vacant, admissions will be given on basis of students marks in qualifying exams.

Ahuja said that the status of vacant seats will be revised on November 22.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 11:17 AM IST