Madhya Pradesh: Admission in colleges again from October 21 to 30

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Here is good news for students who thought they had lost one year of their career as they did not get admission in college and the admission window got closed.

Department of Higher Education (DHE) has decided to provide one more chance to students to secure admission in traditional undergraduate and post-graduate courses.

Information about this was given by higher education minister Mohan Yadav himself in a video message.

“We are going to grant one more round of counselling for students who could not get admission in colleges so far. The counselling will be done from October 21 to October 30. DHE will first register students for counselling and then they will be able to take admission in colleges of their choice,” he said.

The minister stated that nearly 6.31 lakh students had already taken admission in colleges. “Yet, there was a demand by students who could not get a seat in previous counselling to provide another opportunity to them. We have accepted their request,” he added.

This year, a total of three rounds of counselling were done for admission in UG and PG courses. The first two rounds were online admission rounds and the third round was college-level counselling (CLC).

Initially, the late date for admission was September 30. The DHE had granted a fourth round of counselling for those who did not get admission in three rounds.

This additional round’s deadline was October 10 which was extended to October 14.

Now, DHE has granted a second additional round of counselling.

CLC for MBA from Oct 18

College Level Counselling (CLC) will be done for admission in MBA colleges from Monday to Wednesday.

Sunday was the last date for students, granted seats in second round of online counselling to report to their colleges for confirmation of admissions. Now, for the seats that remained vacant after second round of counselling, CLC round will begin.

The online registration window will remain open during the CLC round. Students who wish to participate in CLC round have to register and then appear in counselling.

B.Ed seat allocations to come on Oct 18

Department of Higher Education is going to release the final merit list along with seat allocation letters to students who had participated in the additional round of centralised counselling for admission in teacher education programmes including B.Ed course.

Online registrations for additional round were done from October 3 to 8. DHE had released list of students who were found eligible for the teacher education courses on October 12.

A closer look at the admission data revealed that nearly 20 per cent seats are vacant in BEd colleges in the city and 53 per cents are vacant in MEd colleges here.

Of these 3400 seats in 32 BEd colleges in the city, 660 seats are still vacant which are to be filled through an additional round of counselling.

Besides, there are a total of 350 seats in six colleges that offer MEd courses in the city. Of those, total of 186 seats are still lying vacant.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Youth killed for parking dispute in Jabalpur

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 02:08 AM IST