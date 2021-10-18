Madhya Pradesh: Youth killed for parking dispute in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A youth murdered after having a dispute over parking of vehicles on Sunday evening near Khandelwal furniture shop under Gohalpur police station area in Jabalpur.

The dead person had been identified as Sher Khan Sheru (30), resident of Hanumantal quarter 16. He was an auto driver.

According to sources, Sheru used to park his auto in front of Khandelwal furniture shop at Raddi Chowki. On Sunday evening around 5, when Sheru reached there along with his auto, he found that another auto belonging to Sonu and Monu was already parked. After that they had a dispute regarding parking of the auto.

According to eyewitnesses, as the dispute escalated, Sonu and Monu pulled out a knife and stabbed in the chest of Sheru. He fell down and died on the spot.

On getting information about the incident, the police reached the spot and sent the body for the post mortem.

The police registered a case of murder against the accused brothers and started searching to nab them.

