Madhya Pradesh: Administration ‘locks up’ renovation of Rajwada in Dhar

However, the head of the erstwhile Dhar state, Hemendra Singh Pawar is not impressed with the drastic move and called a press conference here in the town and raised objection over administration action. Advocate Shakil Ahmed was also present during the presser.

At the presser Pawar alleged that Rajwada is a private property of erstwhile Dhar princely state and in 2015, the state has sought permission from Dhar municipality for renovation of the said property.

“To bring back historic Rajwada into its old glorious form We have written to the municipality on June 8, 2016, August 8, 2016, on May 5, 2017 and May 23, 2017, but municipality on May 16, 2017 responded with a blunt letter which asked us to stop work with an immediate effect,” Pawar said.

“Municipality in its letter on August 24, 2020 directed that dilapidated building should be removed within 24 hours or else any consequent loss will be your responsibility. So we started removing the dilapidated structure. It fails out logic as to why the administration took action against us,” Pawar added.

We will move court as Rajwada is our private property and administration has locked it. Even Archaeological Department has no jurisdiction over it and on March 23, 88 deputy director of the archaeology department declared that it is not a protected monument.