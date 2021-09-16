Madhya Pradesh: Administration in Jaora fails to distribute test kits to block facilities

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): With the number of dengue cases increasing, the lack of dengue testing kits or lab technicians at the Civil Hospital and the Primary Health Centres put doctors and patients in limbo.

Lack of necessary equipment has made it difficult to diagnose whether the patient suffering from seasonal fever or dengue.

When contacted Jaora block medical officer (BMO) Dr Deepak Paldiya said that the test kit has arrived in the district, but the block has yet to be received. We had spoken to senior officials for test kits and lab technicians. Arrangements will be made in a day or two. Those who are sick are monitoring their platelets. On this basis, treatment is being done by deciding the direction of the investigation. Right now our focus is on awareness as precaution and safety is better than cure, Dr Paldiya informed.

The administration kicked off the awareness campaign against dengue on Wednesday. Under the campaign, teams of ASHA, Anganwadi, panchayat secretary and municipal council workers have been formed. These teams will visit their respective areas and do the monitoring. Wherever unused water is filled, it will be emptied. Oil will be sprinkled in the water-filled in the pits. We will spray medicines from fogging machines so that dengue and malaria mosquitoes do not remain.

