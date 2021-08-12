Madhya Pradesh: Administration, Health officials, police swing into action after three COVID-19 patients found in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The administration and health department swung into alert mode after three Covid-19 cases were found in the district.

The health department has increased sampling. The police officials have been instructed to impose fines on those found roaming without wearing masks in public places of the district.

Notably, Dhar was placed at 11th in COVID-19 Positive cases table. The district has achieved zero active cases milestone, but three news cases reported on August 5 has raised alarms. The cases have been found positive each in Dhar, Barnagar and Teesgav blocks of the district.

According to official data, a total of 314 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the district so far. Therefore, the district administration doesn't want to take any chances this time.

Following instruction of district collector Alok Kumar Singh, the health department has started taking samples at Indore Naka and other localities in Dhar city.

Similarly, police teams led by additional superintendent of police (ASP) Devendra Patidar have started campaigns to take action against COVID-19 protocol violators.

DHAR DISTRICT REPORT

Weekly positivity rate drop to 0.04

As many as 7287 samples from all 13 blocks of the district have been taken in the last one week and only three samples have been tested positive, which means the positivity rate of the district is at 0.04%.

18.37 pc completely vaccinated

A total of 7,28,179 people out of 16,28,887 beneficiaries in the district have received their first dose of vaccine, while 1,33,734 people have been fully vaccinated. When it comes to the percentage, 44.7 per cent of total beneficiaries got their first jab of either Covishield or covaxin, while 18.37 per cent of total beneficiaries were completely vaccinated.

On the other hand, Dindori (93 per cent), Bhind (89 per cent) and 87 per cent vaccination has been achieved in Alirajpur, Sehore and Chhatarpur districts. Gwalior, Indore and Datia districts still lag behind in terms of vaccination in the state.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 04:49 PM IST