e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Admin serves notices to 51 shops of VD Cloth Market

Madhya Pradesh: Admin serves notices to 51 shops of VD Cloth Market

After Patel Colony, Sagar’s land has also come out towards VD Cloth Market

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 02, 2022, 12:53 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): 51 shops of Vikramaditya (VD) Cloth Market have been constructed on the land of Govardhan Sagar located in the Budhwaria area. The administration has issued notices to the owners of these shops built on the G+2 map. The matter of encroachment on a large part of Govardhan Sagar has reached the National Green Tribunal (NGT). NGT has asked to remove the encroachment of this water body. Since then, the land of Sagar has been searched at the administrative level.

After Patel Colony, Sagar’s land has also come out towards VD Cloth Market. Its survey number is 1281. The administration has given notices to the owners of 51 shops and buildings built on this survey and sought answers. Since then there has been a stir in the market. Market management said that there is a need to demarcate the survey numbers again as it will reveal the real situation. At present, the administration has not taken any decision on the shops. If these shops are removed, the traders will have to suffer a loss of crores of rupees.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Loading vehicle injures three youths in Ujjain
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Commuters share AICTSL woes with collector

Indore: Commuters share AICTSL woes with collector

Indore: Highland Extreme TSD car rally kicks off 

Indore: Highland Extreme TSD car rally kicks off 

Indore: Lorries can now enter Choithram mandi between 10 pm and 8 am

Indore: Lorries can now enter Choithram mandi between 10 pm and 8 am

Indore: IMC initiative to make Indore cataract-free bearing fruit

Indore: IMC initiative to make Indore cataract-free bearing fruit

Madhya Pradesh: Six Govt Law College teachers taken off duty for allegedly being ‘anti-national’

Madhya Pradesh: Six Govt Law College teachers taken off duty for allegedly being ‘anti-national’