Madhya Pradesh: Admin serves notices to 51 shops of VD Cloth Market

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): 51 shops of Vikramaditya (VD) Cloth Market have been constructed on the land of Govardhan Sagar located in the Budhwaria area. The administration has issued notices to the owners of these shops built on the G+2 map. The matter of encroachment on a large part of Govardhan Sagar has reached the National Green Tribunal (NGT). NGT has asked to remove the encroachment of this water body. Since then, the land of Sagar has been searched at the administrative level.

After Patel Colony, Sagar’s land has also come out towards VD Cloth Market. Its survey number is 1281. The administration has given notices to the owners of 51 shops and buildings built on this survey and sought answers. Since then there has been a stir in the market. Market management said that there is a need to demarcate the survey numbers again as it will reveal the real situation. At present, the administration has not taken any decision on the shops. If these shops are removed, the traders will have to suffer a loss of crores of rupees.

