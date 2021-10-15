Madhya Pradesh: ADM scraps tehsildar's order making priest owner of temple land

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): ADM Pawan Jain has set aside an order of tehsildar Sudip Meena in which he had given ownership of the Khedapati Hanuman temple land, located behind Industry House in the posh Palasia area, to the priest of the temple. The said land is worth around Rs 200 cr.

Meanwhile, Meena has been transferred and posted at the office of superintendent land records.

Tehsildar Meena had passed the order on August 10, 2021. Taking suo-moto cognisance of the order, ADM set aside the order and directed officials concerned to take back possession of the land and remove all illegal encroachments there.

The temple priest, Mahant Ramakrishna Das disciple of Guru Jagannath Das had occupied the land and claimed it as his own and had got its ownership diverted to his name. ADM Jain in his order said the tehsildar's order based on revenue records presented by the priest had done without a serious study and was not maintainable. The ADM's order says that according to records, the owner of the land is Khedapati Hanuman and the land had been given to the then priest only for the purpose of worship of the deity, and the priest is not the owner of the land.

Tehsildar Meena transferred

Soon after scrapping tehsildar Meena's order, ADM Jain transferred him from the post of tehsildar Juni Indore to the office of the superintendent land records, on Thursday.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Fake fertiliser making factory unearthed in Morena

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 01:11 AM IST