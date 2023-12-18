Madhya Pradesh: Adhere To Noise Standards, Says Barwani Collector

FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): In compliance with the orders issued by the Madhya Pradesh government regarding the use of loudspeakers mounted at religious places, a meeting was organised under the guidance of district collector Dr Rahul Fating and SP Puneet Gehlot on the police station premises with the caretakers of the religious places and religious heads.

During the meeting, religious heads and citizens were instructed to not exceed the sound frequency of more than 50 decibels during the day and 40 decibels at night in silent areas.

In residential areas 55 decibels during the day and 45 decibels at night and in commercial areas 65 decibels during day and 55 decibels at night, in industrial areas sound frequency should be below 75 decibels during the day and 70 decibels at night.

In the meeting, they were asked to remove the sound-amplifying devices installed in the temples and mosques including Maulana Azad Chowk Mosque, Tagore Badi Mosque, Santoshi Mata Mandir Tagore Badi, Jogwada Road Mosque and Chhoti Masjid of the region which produces sound more than the prescribed standards.

Following the instructions, the sound amplifiers installed at temples were voluntarily removed by the religious heads and common people of the area.

SDOP Kamal Chauhan said that the government’s decision has been welcomed by the residents given increase in noise pollution which also benefits the elderly, students and sick people.