 Madhya Pradesh: Chhatarpur Sand Mafia Throttle Ken River, It Gasps For Breath
Contractors violating orders of NGT & officials keeping mum

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 17, 2023, 01:07 AM IST
FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The sand mafia are destroying the Ken river originating from Chandla and Gaurihar areas in the district.

A sand contractor in Rampur Ghat under Goyra police station is digging sand from the womb of the river defying the order of the National Green Tribunal.

The sand mafias are using a type of local-made submarine to dig sand, but the mining department has failed to take any action against the violator of the NGT orders.

According to sources, the officials of the mining department and the mafias are hand in glove, so the administration never acts against them.

Once the sand is dug, it is transported with the help of dumpers of other contractors.

Illegal mining not only causes revenue loss to the government but also harms the environment.

As a result, the Ken river is gasping for breath, but the administration has turned a blind eye to it.

According to locals, if the sand mafias continue to destroy the Ken river, one day it will cease to exist.

Although the NGT orders have made it clear that the administration should force the sand mafias to follow the instructions, the officials do not act against the culprits.

When the matter was raised before mining officer, Amit Mishra, he said two lifter machines had been seized in Rampur Ghat and action was taken against the culprits.

The officials of the department will act against contractors other mines.

After instructions from the collector, barricades have been put up on the roads of Chhatarpur so that tractors cannot enter the city to collect sand, Mishra said.

(With inputs from Laxmi Narayan Sharma)

