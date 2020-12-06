Madhya Pradesh: Active corona cases increase by 160% post Diwali in Indore, figure reaches close to 5,000 again

Indore: The number of corona active cases has reached close to 5,000 in the city, which reported 4,992 active cases on December 5. The number of active cases has seen a rise by 160 per cent since Diwali as the figure stood at 1,915 on the festival day and increased swiftly in last 15 days.
As per the health department’s data, city has witnessed over 500 positive cases in last 15 days and the number positive patients also increased to 9,857 cases, which is 27.69 per cent rise post Diwali.
“Highest number of active cases was recorded on September 15, which was 5,399 and the lowest number of active cases was recorded on July 4, which stood at 817,” district contact tracing incharge Dr Anil Dongre said.
He said the number of cases decreased in October last week and in November first week but began to rise again post Diwali due to people meeting each other during festivities. “Two major reasons for increase in cases are flouting Covid protocol during festivities and change in weather like onset of winter,” he added.
22 more patients found from Sudama Nagar
Sudama Nagar area has emerged as a hot spot, witnessing highest number of cases in last 15 days. As many as 22 more patients were found there on Saturday followed by 14 in Vijay Nagar, 11 each in Nehru Nagar and Sukhliya. Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said Sudama Nagar cannot be declared a containment zone as it is a large colony and cases are coming from scattered places of the same locality.”
Other areas from where more than five cases were reported are Scheme No 114, Rajendra Nagar, Gumasta Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Mahalaxmi Nagar, Nanda Nagar, South Tukoganj, Lasudiya, Nemi Nagar Extension, Navlakha, Dwarkapuri, Triveni Colony, Airport Road, Utkarsh Vihar Colony, Juni Indore and HIG Colony.
