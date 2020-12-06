Madhya Pradesh: Active corona cases increase by 160% post Diwali in Indore, figure reaches close to 5,000 again

Indore: The number of corona active cases has reached close to 5,000 in the city, which reported 4,992 active cases on December 5. The number of active cases has seen a rise by 160 per cent since Diwali as the figure stood at 1,915 on the festival day and increased swiftly in last 15 days.

As per the health department’s data, city has witnessed over 500 positive cases in last 15 days and the number positive patients also increased to 9,857 cases, which is 27.69 per cent rise post Diwali.