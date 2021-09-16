e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 01:32 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Action against those who made offending posts: Ambedkarites to cops

Group administrators Arjun Suryavanshi and Jitendra Nagariya told that a group is being operated in the name of Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, on which some members shared objectionable comments on Dr Ambedkar.
FP News Service
Representative photo Dr BR Ambedkar statue |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Followers of Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar submitted an application at Alot police station seeking action against miscreants who had made objectionable remarks on social media against Dr Ambedkar, the chief architect of Indian Constitution.

In the application, the administrator and others demanded that action should be taken against those who made objectionable remarks on Dr Ambedkar on social media.

Vikram Bavaria and Govardhan Lal told that when we talked to the above people who made objectionable remarks, they refused to accept the mistake. Dozens of people were present in the police station.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 01:32 AM IST
