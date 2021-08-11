Madhya Pradesh: Action against namkeen, spices manufacturers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Food and Drug Administration Department raided at three namkeen and spices manufacturing units at Raj Nagar and Dhar Road and seized over 3,600 kilogram of spices and namkeen, on Tuesday.

The namkeen were being prepared in unhygienic conditions due to which an FIR has also been lodged against the proprietor of Jain Arham Spices.

According to food safety officer Dharmendra Soni, under the supervision of ADM Abhay Bedekar, a team of food inspectors including Pushpak Dwivedi, Himali Sonpathaki, Raju Solanki, and Avshesh Agrawal raided Bherunath Chips, Ankur Grah Udyog, and Jain Arham Spices where the namkeen were kept and manufactured in unhygienic conditions.

“The accused were preparing namkeen in unhygenic conditions while spices used were also seen misbranded and spurious. Samples were also collected from the scene and sent for testing,” Soni told the media.

The team has collected about 17 samples from three shops while 25 samples were tested through mobile food safety van.

