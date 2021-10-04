Madhya Pradesh: Action against illegal shops

Pithampur/Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Pithampur municipality has taken action against illegally shops built on encroached land in Azad Square area, which were causing problems to commuters.

Throughout the day the municipality teams removed the shops from Azad Square to Indorama with the help of JCBs.

The vendors who have set up shops on the service road illegally have also been given notice to remove their stuff from there as they are hindering the flow of traffic and warned that if they fail to do so in 2-3 days then strict action would be taken against them.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: First case of Black Fungus reaches Jabalpur Medical College

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 12:00 AM IST