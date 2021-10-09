Madhya Pradesh: Action against illegal mining: 2 dumpers, 1 tractor seized

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A tractor loaded with gravel and a dumper loaded with murram were seized by mineral inspector Pooja Wankhede on Friday.

The tractor was transporting murram without permit, while sand dumper was overloaded. Similarly, a tractor was seized for illegal excavation of sand from Chopet River near Ruthiyai.

Both dumpers were handed over to the Guna police, while the tractor was kept at Ruthiyai police station. Giving information, mineral officer RK Pandey said that dumper (MP 08 GA 1943) filled with 12 cubic metre of murram was seized near Raj Vilas Hotel. Similarly dumper (MP 07 HB 7220) carrying sand was found overloaded. 20.95 cubic metres of material was found in it against capacity of 11.15 cubic metres.

Tractor number (MP 08 AB 7100) was seized for illegal excavation and transportation of sand from Chopet River near Ruthiyai. Mineral Inspector Pooja Wankhede, taking prompt action, seized the vehicles involved in illegal mining and transportation.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 11:27 PM IST