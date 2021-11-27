Madhya Pradesh: Accused forged documents to get girl out of shelter home

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): One of the accused, who was arrested in human trafficking case of Bangladeshi girls, had also prepared forged documents to release a girl from the shelter home in the city. The girl from Bangladesh was caught by Lasudia police for operating a sex racket in a hotel a few days ago and the accused had prepared forged documents showing him as her husband. The police will book him for preparing forged documents soon.

Vijay alias Mamul, the kingpin of a gang has been accused of supplying Bangladeshi girls. Bablu and their accomplices were arrested by the police from a house in Banganga area a couple of days ago.

Accused Vijay was on the run after some Bangladeshi girls were recovered from Vijay Nagar and MIG area a few months ago. The accused are on police remand till December 1.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Tahjib Kaji said that four girls including Ayesha (name changed) were arrested from a hotel in Lasudia area while running sex racked a few days ago. The name of Bablu was revealed by the girls. Then, the girls were sent to a shelter home in the city. Bablu had prepared forged documents posing as her husband and he had released Ayesha from the shelter home on the basis of the forged documents. The police will also take Ayesha's statement.

Police said that accused Mamul’s brother-in-law, who lives in Bangladesh, runs a cottage industry there. He used to hire the girls in the name of giving them jobs. Later, they used to send the girls to India after illegally crossing the border. A police team will be sent to Bangladesh, Mumbai and Surat for further investigation into the case.

According to the police, the accused revealed that they have prepared many fake Aadhaar cards of the girls and agents in India. The police are also gathering details about the people who prepared the identity cards for the accused also.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 02:09 AM IST