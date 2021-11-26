Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal School of Social Sciences organises freshers’ party on ball room theme

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS) organised a freshers’ party on the Ball Room theme on Friday.

It was part of the concluding day of the five-day Euphoria. Students presented dance on songs like Main to Ainvayi ainvayi ainvayi ainvayi lut gaya,’ ‘Udta Punjab,’ ‘Aankhen Khuli Ho Ya Bandh Ke’ won huge round of applauses from audience.

Core members of the college's Invictus team Vanshika Nainani, Priyank Jain, Sufen Sami, and Samiksha Agarwal prepared the performance. A quiz on memes was also held and the youths were seen taking selfies in many poses.

Organiser of the event Shweta Bhatnagar said that to welcome the young students, several programs were organised in the college for the five consecutive days under Euphoria. Skid games, basketball, badminton, football and cricket, Khelo were held on the first, second and the third day respectively.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 09:00 PM IST