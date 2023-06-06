Madhya Pradesh: Acceptance letters distributed under Ladli Behna in Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Swikriti Patra’ (acceptance letters) were distributed to the beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojana in a programme organised at Nagar Nigam premises here on Monday.

Chief guest of the programme was Ratlam MLA Chetanya Kashyap. He said that Ladli Behna Yojana type welfare scheme nowhere existed in the country except in the state.

He said that by June 10, Rs 1k each will be credited in respective bank accounts of the beneficiaries. He said that Re 1k has been credited to the beneficiaries’ account so as to confirm the credit process and if beneficiaries have not got the money, they should contact corporators or BJP workers.

Kashyap mentioned effects of Ladli Laxmi Yojana of MP which was not only appreciated by UNO but in MP birth rate of girls has also gone up. Manisha Sharma, president of Nagar Nigam said that Ladli Behna Yojana will support women of the state in a big way.

BJP district general secretary Pradeep Upadhyay also spoke on this occasion. A P S Gaharwar, commissioner of Nagar Nigam gave the welcome speech while MiC Dharmendra Vyas conducted the programme and MiC Bhagat Singh Bhadoria gave a vote of thanks.

