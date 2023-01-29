Madhya Pradesh: ABVP stages dharna in Mhow

FP Photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): In Betma, the members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) protested on the road for their demand for college and other problems. It may be noted that the demand for a college in Betma town has been rising for many years. MP Shankar Lalwani had talked about opening of colleges on Betma Nagar Road, Methwada Road and Betma. Despite this, they were not implemented. The Vidyarthi Parishad staged a sit-in at Ambedkar Square on Saturday regarding the matter and a memorandum was submitted to naib tehsildar Kamlesh Kushwah in the name of Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav, demanding that if within 15 days no positive initiative is taken, the student council will block the highway. Council's district president Vikas Kushwaha said that he had to protest on Saturday due to the MP not taking any interest in the issue. During this, a large number of students were present. The strike ended after naib tehsildar talked to the SDM on phone and assured to take action.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)