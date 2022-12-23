e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: ABVP holds exhibition on history of Dhar and parishad's activities

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 09:19 PM IST
article-image
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): To commemorate 55th Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) provincial session, the local unit organised an exhibition here throwing light on the history of Dhar and activities of ABVP in various districts of Madhya Pradesh. The exhibition which was inaugurated on Friday also displays various handicraft items.

The members also welcomed the newly elected ABVP provincial president Madan Vasuniya and secretary Radhika Sikarwar. A celebratory procession was also taken out in the city. The rally passed through the main roads of the city and reached Dhareshwar temple where the state president and the secretary worshipped Lord Dharnath. Slogans like Bharat Mata ki Jai were raised during the procession. Notably, the 55th ABVP Provincial Session will be organised at JMD Palace in Raja Bhoj Nagar of Dhar.

