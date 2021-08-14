Madhya Pradesh: ABVP burn an effigy of Vice-Chancellor

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad burnt effigy of vice-chancellor of Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University, Dr TN Dubey, at MGM Medical College to protest against anomalies in the university, on Friday.

ABVP's Dr Virendra Singh Solanki said that ABVP along with medical students lodged various complaints about corruption and anomalies in the university. Medical students across the state are facing ordeal due to mismanagement in the University.

He informed that students staged demonstration at all medical colleges of the state.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 01:38 AM IST