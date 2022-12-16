Madhya Pradesh: ABVP begins preparation for 55th provincial convention in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Malwa province's 55th provincial convention is going to be held in Dhar from December 25 to 27. For its preparation, a meeting of the state ABVP was convened at a private hotel in Dhar.

Regional ABVP minister Chetas Sukhadia, Nilesh Solanki, and Yogesh Raghuvanshi were present in it. Addressing the members, Sukhadia first apprised the students attending the session about their arrangements. This includes division of work, conducting meeting and others.

After the meeting, a poster of the 55th provincial session was released by the ABVP state president Yogesh Raghuvanshi. Along with the poster release, ABVP workers have also started creating awareness through posters.