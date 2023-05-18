Madhya Pradesh: Absconding criminal held with 12 pistols, 3 live cartridges

FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Under the third major action against illegal arms smugglers, Sendhwa police arrested an absconding criminal along with 12 pistols, three live cartridges and weapon-making equipment from him on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Puneet Gehlot said that all SHOs of districts were instructed to take effective action against criminal elements, put a check on illegal weapons and unearth illegal arms and liquor. Acting on a tip-off, SDOP and the police station in-charge launched a search operation and nabbed a notorious criminal (arm smuggler) named Sawan Singh Barnala of Undi-Khodri village under Palsood police station, carrying arms without a licence.

As per the SP, the police carried out three raids on May 6, 12 and 18 following specific inputs and seized huge quantities of arms and ammunition from different places. Under three consecutive raids, as many as ten accused from the Sikligar (gun making) community were arrested and sent to jail.

A total of over 40 illegal arms and ammunition were recovered. A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered. One of their accomplices named Ajit Singh (arms supplier) is at large and a manhunt was launched to arrest him as the earliest.