Madhya Pradesh: Abhimanyu Abhiyan In Full Swing In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Under the 'Abhimanyu Abhiyan' initiative, Madhya Pradesh Police organised various programmes across Dhar district to raise awareness about crimes against women. The initiative, led by SP Manoj Kumar Singh, aimed to educate villagers, students, women and children about women-related crimes.

In Manawar, SDOP Anu Beniwal organised a programme in two parts under the 'Main Hoon Abhimanyu' programme at schools and colleges. Children of primary classes were explained about good touch and bad touch. Students from secondary classes to college were administered the oath of 'Main Hoon Abhimanyu'.

They were explained about cybercrimes and some self-defence techniques were taught. With this, the auspicious launch of 'Beti Ki Peti' (complaint box) was done from the school of Manawar. Apart from this, Badnawar SDOP Shersingh Bhuria, station in-charge inspector Deepak Chauhan went to the Government College in Badnawar.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh Transco Strengthens Substation Security With CCTV Surveillance

Nalam station in-charge Rahul Chauhan went to the Secondary School of Yam Kagdipura and gave detailed information to the students about crimes against women and the students were sworn in to become Abhimanyu to protect women in case of any crime against them.

As part of the programme, men were sworn in to respect women by becoming Abhimanyu. The police organised events in various locations, including schools and colleges, to create awareness about crimes such as drug addiction, dowry, gender discrimination, conservatism, obscenity, foeticide, domestic violence, molestation and sexual harassment.