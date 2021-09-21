Madhya Pradesh: Abetment to suicide case filed against five

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police, on Monday, registered a case of abetment to suicide against five people at the Pardeshipura police station. Cops said that a woman, Komal, committed suicide after going through mental torture perpetrated on her by the accused, Soniya, Mayank, Mohit, Raj and Aakash.

The police said that accused Soniya was an ex-girlfriend of Komal’s husband, Shubham. Soniya lives near their home and, whenever, she would come across Komal, she used to taunt her and harass her mentally.

The deceased, Komal, had an affair with a boy before her marriage who also used to mentally torture her after she got married to Shubham, added the police.

The cops said that Komal had been suffering through all these situations and she committed suicide ostensibly because of the mental agony that she went through. The police have registered a case under sections 306 and 34 of the IPC against the five accused.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 12:28 AM IST