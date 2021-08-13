Madhya Pradesh: A dead body of woman found near Rau Khalghat highway

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A dead body of a woman who appears between 30 and 40 years old was found near a culvert on the Rau Khalghat Fourlane Highway on Friday.

According to sources the woman was wearing a saree and it seems that she belongs to a rural background. Looking to the body of woman it is suspected that her body was thrown near the culvert after murder.

On getting the information, Kishanganj police rushed to the spot. The police started the investigation and tried to establish the identity of the woman. Slippers of the woman were found near the body.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 10:24 PM IST