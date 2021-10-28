Madhya Pradesh: 90% of life goes in reacting to things

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): If there is anything that we can control, it’s our reaction to the things and incidents that have happened. Yes, 90% of our life is our reaction to the things or incidents that have happened and it’s the only thing that we have full control over.

Corporate trainer, Veena Dadwani, said this while addressing a session organised by Indore Management Association for management professionals & students on Wednesday. The topic was ‘The 90/10 Principle by Stephen R Covey’.

She said that ‘Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it.’ 90/10 Principle proposed by Stephen Covey. Covey is the creator and author of the 7 Habits of Highly Effective People that are based on his extensive research on how our habits impact our lives and how we can use effective habits to lead a successful life. He states that "of all the things that happen to you they only make up 10% of life. The remaining 90% of life is determined by your reaction to what has happened to you.’ This is the 90/10 Principle.

Dadwani said we all are well aware of the fact that most of the things that happen to us on daily basis are beyond our control, for example, our travel plan going off schedule, facing traffic jams, someone cutting us in traffic, a vehicle breaking down, the death of our loved ones etc. This is what 10% of our life is comprised of, i.e., the incidents that are beyond our control. These are the part and parcel of living life, we can't always be prepared for them and worrying about them doesn't help either. We just have to accept them as and when they occur.

We have two worlds inside and outside. The stimulus of the outer world decides my response or reaction to my inside world. So, where is emotional independence? We have the freedom to choose the option in

between.

