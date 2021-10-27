Bhopal: German bank delegation funding sewer projects arrives in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: A six-member delegation from Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW) Development Bank in Germany has reached Madhya Pradesh to review the progress of sewerage projects undergoing in five cities under Madhya Pradesh sanitation and environment programme funded by them, an official release stated.

Lucas Maes(portfolio manager), Reiner Krause (senior engineer), Philip Wirsch (head, urban cell, KfW New Delhi), Kiran Avadhanula (senior sector coordinator), Khumuzam Khabilongtshup (E&S Specialist) and Rahul Mankotia (sector coordinator) are members of delegation that has arrived in the state. They will visit the project sites from Thursday to Sunday.



The delegation discussed projects at Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Company headquarters on Wednesday. The sewerage project work is going on in Hoshangabad, Narsinghpur, Mandla, Barwani and Sendhwa.The technical officer of the company, Kamlesh Bhatnagar, is coordinating the mission.

The project management firm Gitec is also participating in review mission. Arno henkes( Gitec director), Wolfgang Jendrischewski (MD, Gitec), Zulfiqar Ul Haq (director of Gitec) Horst Reinhardt ( Gitec,Project director), Sayeed Sheikh (Team leader, PMC/AMC MPUSEP project) and Heike Jungar Sharma (DTL, MPUSEP) are representing Gitec in the mission.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 07:58 PM IST