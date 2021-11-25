Madhya Pradesh: 9 injured in accident

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Nine people from Barkhedi were injured when a Bolero car in which they were commuting fell off a cliff near Lekodia Fante late on Tuesday.

The travelers were returning after taking part in the Radha Swami Satsangat which is underway in Indore.

The accident occurred when one of the tyres burst, said a traveler. A nine-year-old boy Yaduraj and a girl who were on board escaped unhurt in the accident.

Khachrod police station in-charge Ravindra Yadav rushed to the spot after receiving the information. He sent the injured to a nearby hospital. Police vehicle, an ambulance and a 108 vehicle were used to shift the injured to the health facility. The doctors provided first aid and referred six people to Ujjain.

Kailash, Pooja, Babubai, Janibai, Nandubai, Santoshbai, Parasbai, Sampathbai and driver Yashwant were injured in the accident, said a cop.

Yashwant Singh, Babubai, Janibai have been referred to Ujjain.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 01:52 AM IST