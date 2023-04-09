Madhya Pradesh: 80 patients benefit from Choupal Clinic in Manawar

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Choupal Clinic organised by Usha Memorial Clinic Group at Gulati village in Manawar on Saturday has benefited 80 patients.

Medical services were rendered by Dr Lokesh Bhalke (MBBS MD Medicine), Dr Ritesh Kudia (BAMS Ayurvedic Physician) and Dr Ashok Malviya (BHMS Homeopathic Physician) in the camp. Free medicines were distributed by Rahul Piplad. Mithun, Mahesh, Sachin, Vinod and others cooperated in the programme.

Usha Memorial Clinic Group had already organised Choupal Clinics at Barda, Khandlai, Manavar and others for creating health awareness in the village. Along with this, Usha Memorial Clinic Group has also started free clinics in Manavar and Bakaner. Here, free medical consultation is given by MBBS doctors and other specialist doctors so that the people of rural areas can get better health facilities.

District janpad member Kapil Solanki, district member Ranjana Hammad, Gulati Sarpanch Balram Baberia, Dinesh Solanki, Avinash Gehlot, Pannalal Gehlot, Dhanna Lal Rathore, Govind Solanki and others were also present in the clinic.