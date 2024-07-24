 Madhya Pradesh: 8-Year-Old Girl Injured In Stone Pelting In Jobat
Madhya Pradesh: 8-Year-Old Girl Injured In Stone Pelting In Jobat

The incident occurred around 8:30 pm on Monday along the route between Udari gram panchayat and Jobat.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 12:51 AM IST
Injured girl receiving treatment | FP Photo

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): In a distressing incident, unknown miscreants targeted a vehicle with stones on Jobat Road, resulting in the injury of an 8-year-old girl.

The victim sustained a head injury due to the stone pelting and was promptly rushed to the Civil Hospital in Jobat for medical treatment. Sources indicate that she received 5 stitches on her head.

This route has reportedly been a frequent site of such incidents, especially during the ongoing Shravan month when devotees flock to visit the ancient Siddheshwar Mahadev temple in Udari gram panchayat.

Many devotees, including families, visit for evening rituals, creating a significant footfall in the area. The incident has raised concerns among community members and locals alike, with fears now prevalent among those commuting on this route.

Authorities have been urged to take swift action to ensure the safety of devotees and prevent such incidents from recurring. A case has been registered and further probe was underway.

