Madhya Pradesh: 750-kg ganja worth Rs 2cr seized from truck, driver held

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown on transportation of banned substances, Mandsaur police have seized around 750 kilograms of ganja from a truck. According to information, the consignment was being brought from Bengal and was supposed to be delivered in Indore. The market value of seized material stands around Rs 2 crore. SP Guna Pankaj Srivastava said that the accused involved in the smuggling of ganja were being interrogated and the network was being tracked. He said taht soon other members of the smuggling network too would be nabbed. Officer added that the Cantt police was tipped off about truck number RJ-09/GC-7772 coming from Gwalior with narcotics.

Following the information, a blockade was put up in front of Doordarshan Kendra early morning. The truck was being driven by driver Badrilal Yadav, 41, of Ratankhedi village in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh. During subsequent search, the police found rubber used to make tyres. The police also recovered 75 packets of refined ganja hidden amid it. Cantt police station in-charge Vinod Singh Chabai said that the case could lead to unearthing of a large network of narcotics supplier.

According to experts, a pungent smell comes from the hemp. Those who are aware of it can recognise it easily. In order to reduce the smell, packing is done in a precise manner. The seized ganja was kept in a packet with multiple layers of polythene. Rubber material was also probably used to hide its smell. Sources revealed that during interrogation the driver told the cops that he was coming from West Bengal. Large scale illegal cultivation of cannabis is carried out in Naxal-affected areas of Odisha adjacent to Bengal.