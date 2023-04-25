Madhya Pradesh: 75 yrs post independence, villagers struggle for potable water continues in Barwani

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Seven decades after independence potable water remains a distant dream for tribal-dominated Pati block under Barwani district. As traditional resources of water have already died up in summer residents of Golgaon, Kherwani and Semlet villages are forced to walk three-km-long treacherous land to fetch muddy water. Carrying plastic cans, buckets and bottles, villagers have to undertake exhausting downhill and uphill trek with mule to fetch water for household purpose.

Despite all the arduous efforts, villagers end up with dirty and often contaminated water that often leads to outbreak of various water-borne diseases. Villagers claimed that not only the residents but even stray cattle are finding it hard to quench their thirst amid extreme hot weather condition and water crisis. Villagers complaint and letter to collector demanding water supply has failed to evoke any response so far.

When contacted, SDM (Barwani) Ghanshyam Dhangar said that such issues have been reported from the villages in the past too. He said that bore-well would be installed in these villages to end water crisis.