 Madhya Pradesh: 7 Youths Booked For Assaulting Couple Returning From Garba
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 08:14 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh: 7 Youths Booked For Assaulting Couple Returning From Garba | Representational Image

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Seven Muslim youths have been booked for allegedly assaulting a couple who was returning from a Garba event in Alirajpur district late on Sunday night.

The incident took place on Jama Masjid road when the couple belonging to the Mali community was molested and assaulted by a group of Muslim youths.

This led to a significant public outcry and protests outside the accused's residence. Upon receiving reports about the incident, authorities, including collector Dr Abhay Arvind Bedekar and SP Rajesh Vyas, arrived at the scene with a substantial police presence to manage the escalating situation.

The police had to use mild force to disperse the crowd that had gathered at the spot to protest. The collector emphasised that legal action would be taken against those responsible, urging the public not to take the law into their own hands.

article-image

The collector released a video appeal urging residents not to spread misleading information regarding the incident. He reassured the community that the authorities were committed to ensuring justice and that all accused individuals would face legal consequences.

Following four hours of unrest, a case was registered against seven individuals. The incident has sparked unrest in the community with many residents expressing their outrage over the alleged assault. The authorities were working to maintain peace and prevent further escalation of tensions in the area.

