Madhya Pradesh: 7-year jail term for murder

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was sentenced to seven years imprisonment for an attempt to murder case by a local court here on Friday.

Judicial magistrate (Class-I) Vinod Kumar Patidar passed the order. Additional public prosecutor Deepmala Rajput said that the victim Rinku Pal was returning home from Banganga area where the accused Shiva Suryawanshi asked for his mobile phone. When Rinku refused to give the phone, Shiva attacked him with a knife.

Man gets life term for killing wife

A husband was sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday by the court under 27th ADJ Shahbuddin Hashmi. The DPO Sanjeev Shrivastava said that 64-year-old Ramkumar Gupta on July 2, 2016, the convict Gupta was having a fight with his wife at a flat at BCM City in Navlakha area. His daughter-in-law, Shilpi, who was the complainant in the case, intervened after which convict Gupta went to the kitchen and brought a knife to attack her. While he was attacking Shilpi, Ramkumar’s wife Rajkumari came in between and he stabbed her on her neck and stomach. After four years of hearing the judgement was made on the case.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 03:22 AM IST