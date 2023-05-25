 Madhya Pradesh: 7 BJP workers show caused for sit-in at police station in Alot
BJP mandal president Vikram Singh Anjana had accused cops of tarnishing government’s image.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 09:48 PM IST
Representative Image |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): BJP district president Rajendra Singh Lunera show caused to party members for staging a sit-in at Alot police station on Tuesday. The party workers were demanding suspension of a few policemen.

Bharat Malviya, a JCB operator from Piplia Sisodia, had accused cops of extortion at gunpoint. BJP leaders and workers backed Malviya’s claim and demanded suspension of accused cops.

Police station in-charge told reporters that BJP workers’ behaviour was wrong. Denying allegation of extortion, he said, “Even if cops indulged in extortion, BJP workers should have complained to higher authority instead of protesting.”

Lunera show caused seven workers, who led the protest, asking them to submit reply within three days. He said that party members’ protest against government would affect party image which was unacceptable.

Notice was issued to BJP mandal president Vikram Singh Anjana, former president Dinesh Kothari, district working committee member Anil Bharawa, state working committee Rakesh Dayma and others.

