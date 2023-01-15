Madhya Pradesh: 6th Khelo India torch relay arrives in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The sixth Khelo India baton relay has arrived in Khargoen as a part of its journey around eight districts of Madhya Pradesh.

District sports officer Pavi Dubey said that the relay was received by public representatives, administrative officers and senior players of the district. She added that the relay entered Khargone district headquarters around 9:30 am. After this, it was rotated from the School of Excellence ground to Khargone PG College via Gurdwara Marg, Rameshwar Talkies, Gol Building, Post Office Chauraha, Soni Pratiman Vijay Library and municipality office.

Khelo India Games is being organised for the first time in the state. As many as 27 different sports competitions will be held in eight districts of the state from January 30 to February 11.This baton relay was started by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan along with a theme song at Shaurya Smarak in Bhopal on January 7. In this sequence, the baton relay reached Khargone on Sunday. This relay will pass on from district to district, selected for Khelo India Competition and will conclude in Bhopal.

The championships will be held in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Balaghat, Mandla and Khargone. Similarly, Canoe Slalom competitions will be held at Maheshwar in Khargone from February 4 to 8.