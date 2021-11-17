Madhya Pradesh: 69-yr-old fully vaccinated man dies of COVID-19 in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 69-year-old man died due to COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh's Indore despite taking both doses of the vaccine, informed Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Bhure Singh Saitya.

Dr Saitya further informed that the man had tested positive for the infection on November 9 and was admitted to the city's Manorama Raje TB Hospital on the following day but died on November 14. Moreover, the man had no comorbidities, said the CMHO.

"A 69-year-old male was found to have COVID-19 on November 9. The next day, he was admitted to a government-run hospital, MRTB, but on November 14, the patient died. This patient had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Even though he was not found to have any comorbidities, yet he could not be saved," Dr Saitya told ANI.

The last death due to the infection was reported on June 29 in Indore. A total of 1,392 deaths have been reported in the city since the onset of the pandemic.

Presently, Indore has 23 active cases. A total of 1,53,279 people have been found positive so far.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 11:59 PM IST