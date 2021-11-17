Madhya Pradesh: Journalism Club holds mock press conference to mark National Press Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A mock press conference was organised by the students-led Journalism Club of the Jagran School of Journalism and Communication, Faculty of Journalism and Creative Studies, Jagran Lakecity University, on Wednesday to mark National Press Day.

During the mock press conference, a three-member panel of the journalism club that included Parth Shrivastava of BA (Journalism and Mass Communication) fifth semester, Shikha Yadav and Srishti Jain of BAJMC, third semester, addressed the other students who posed themselves as media persons.

During the address, the panel introduced to student journalists the idea of a reading club being formed to revisit India's journalistic glory and discussing it with other members of club every week.

The students posing as journalists asked questions that saw a lively exchange between both the parties that lasted for around 45 minutes.

Students of journalism club thanked all the students for coming to the press conference and asking relevant, meaningful questions. They also thanked faculty members especially Dean and Prof Diwakar Shukla, Head, Jayanta Panda, and other faculty members including the studio mentors for their guidance and support.

