Madhya Pradesh: 6,000 Km Journey From Sweden To Prove Power Of Democracy

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Vaishnavi Soni of Guna, currently working in Sweden, travelled over 6,000 kilometres to cast her vote in state assembly elections. Her husband, Amit also travelled from Sweden to cast his vote in Rajasthan.

She is daughter of Pawan Soni, a jewellery shop owner in Guna. Despite the considerable distance, Vaishnavi not only took leave from her company but also invested around Rs 50,000 in flight and train tickets to participate in the democratic process.

Vaishnavi emphasised the importance of voting, stating that it is a right that everyone should exercise. She highlighted the value of each vote and urged citizens not to neglect this responsibility, as it contributes to shaping the government and holding it accountable.

Vaishnavi's commitment to voting resonates with the civic duty she feels toward her country. Her parents were initially surprised by her decision but were later proud of their daughter's dedication to participating in the democratic process.

Vaishnavi's visit serves as a reminder of the fundamental rights each citizen enjoys in the functioning of a democracy, regardless of geographical distance.

