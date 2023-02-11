Madhya Pradesh: 6-month-old child found abandoned near well in Gandhwani village

Representative Image

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): On Friday evening, local residents discovered a six-month-old abandoned baby near a well in Gandhwani village, which falls under the Gandhwani tehsil of Dhar district. The police are now attempting to locate the child's mother, who abandoned her child.

Villagers who went to get water from the well claimed that they heard some children's noises in the bushes near the well.

When residents heard the baby's cries near the water box well, they were shocked to see an abandoned infant there.

They took the child, who was wrapped in a thin blanket and called the police.

When police were called, they rushed to the scene, took custody of the infant, and admitted it to the Gandhwani primary health centre, where it was reported to be stable, but under observation, informed doctors.

Police have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to determine who abandoned the newborn there.

