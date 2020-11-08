Madhya Pradesh: 6 held for betting from Sonkatch resort

Sonkatch: STF team of Ujjain held 6 bookies on Friday late night from P and P Resort located at Bhopal-Indore Highway, betting lakhs of rupees on an IPL match that was being played in Abu Dhabi. They acted on the information provided by an informer. A high-tech briefcase junction of 26 lines, 45 mobiles, 2 laptops and Rs 1,05,000 in cash was seized.

The 6 arrested are Ritesh alias Kalu Jain, Prashant alias Gullu Jaswani, Sunil alias Chikki Goyal, Israr Ali, Zahid Qadri, Brajesh Jain respectively and all are residents of Neemuch.

The 26-line high-tech briefcase is also probably made with the help of big city bookies, in which four people can connect and bet at a time. The court has sent all six accused on two days remand.