Madhya Pradesh: 593 youths land job in mega fair

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Mega Job fair was organized in Government Arts and Science College on Monday. Around 593 youths were given offer letter by various companies. Thirty companies participated in the job fair, said a press release.

Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap was chief guest, while Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana, collector Kumar Purushottam and District BJP president Rajendra singh Lunera were also present. Registration of more than 2,500 unemployed youths was also done in the Mega Job fair.

Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap said that Industrial corridor coming up near Ratlam would provide employment to good number of youths. He urged youths to develop entrepreneurship and shun hesitation in going to other places for employment opportunities.

Ratlam rural MLA Dililp Makwana,District Collector Kumar Purushottam and District BJP President Rajendra singh Lunera also expressed their views. Programme was conducted by Rahul Thapak.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 02:13 AM IST