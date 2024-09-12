 Madhya Pradesh: 51.44% Turnout In Alirajpur District Panchayat By-Election
The voting took place at 90 polling stations located across 29 gram panchayats in the area.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 09:46 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: 51.44% Turnout In Alirajpur District Panchayat By-Election | FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Voting for the district panchayat by-election was held in ward number 09 on Wednesday. A total of 55,123 voters were eligible to cast their votes, out of which 28,351 voters (15,107 male and 13,244 female) exercised their franchise, resulting in a voter turnout of 51.44%.

Collector and district election officer Dr Abhay Arvind Bedekar and SP Rajesh Vyas visited the polling stations to monitor the voting process and law and order situation.

Joint collector and deputy district election officer inspected the polling stations

They visited many polling stations including Kotbu, Ambua, Bhoran, and Sukhi Bavdi, and sought information about the voting percentage and law and order from the polling personnel.

Joint collector and deputy district election officer Priyanshi Bhanwar along with the revenue staff inspected all the polling stations. After the completion of voting, the polling parties safely deposited the voting materials at the material site located at PG College.

Voting conducted peacefully

The EVM machines were then sealed in the strong room in the presence of political parties. The overall voting process was conducted peacefully, as reported by the district administration.

