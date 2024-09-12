 MP September 12 Weather Update: Heavy Rains Lash State; Schools Closed; Flood Alerts Issued For Bhind, Vidisha & More
MP September 12 Weather Update: Heavy Rains Lash State; Schools Closed; Flood Alerts Issued For Bhind, Vidisha & More

According to the weather department, the ongoing rainfall is due to three weather systems: the monsoon trough, cyclonic circulation, and a low-pressure area.

Thursday, September 12, 2024
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): September has brought a strong rain system to Madhya Pradesh, causing major disruptions. In Bhind, the Kwari, Sankh, and Sindh rivers are flowing at dangerous levels, prompting alerts for 50 villages.

According to a weather scientist, "The low-pressure area has now developed into a depression. The monsoon trough is also passing through this depression. A cyclonic circulation has formed over South Gujarat. These three systems are causing the ongoing rainfall. Over the next 24 hours, red and orange alerts have been issued for some districts."

In the latest monsoon, Gwalior, which had previously seen little rain, received 8 inches of water in the past 24 hours, bringing the total rainfall to over 40 inches. Meanwhile, Shivpuri recorded 4 inches of rain, Nauganj saw just over 4 inches, and Bhopal experienced around 2.5 inches of rainfall.

On Wednesday, heavy rains affected 28 districts, causing reservoirs and ponds to overflow. Rising river levels led to flood conditions in Damoh, Seoni, Balaghat, Sagar, Chhatarpur, and Shivpuri districts. So far, the state has received 4.9 inches more rainfall than the average.

On Thursday, all government and private schools up to the 5th grade in Bhopal and up to the 8th grade in Rajgarh, Sagar, Guna, Shivpuri, Morena, and Bhind are closed.

