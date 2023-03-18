Madhya Pradesh: 50 elderly women get education for better lives in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): As part of its Adult Literacy Programme, Rotary Club (working for underprivileged women), has been providing education to 50 elderly women at City Convent Higher Secondary School, Dewas for the past three months. On Saturday, members of club undertook a visit to the centre and interacted with candidates about their experience.

Project chairman Aziz Qureshi and Sandeep Bhatnagar said that for three months, tutor Saumya Jha, Jyoti Kharsodia have been teaching basic primary education including alphabet knowledge, number knowledge, reading, addition and subtraction to elderly women from marginalised communities, enabling them to develop reading and writing capacity, in order to transform their lives through education and empowerment. The programme was aimed at improving their status and increasing their feeling of ‘inclusiveness’ in society.

Describing every effort of promoting literacy, members expressed happiness and content. Co-ordinating officer Rajendra Saxena interacted with the women and apprised them on examination procedure/pattern (to be held on Sunday). Rotary Club president Sudhir Pandit accompanied with Amarjit Khanuja, Prem Nath Tiwari, Hemant Verma were also present. The women from the centre have already reported a spurt in self confidence in their daily lives.

