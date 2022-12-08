Madhya Pradesh: 5 logs of teak wood seized, one held in Guna

Representative Image |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Chanchoda police have nabbed a person illegally transporting teak wood on a motorcycle from Madhusudangarh forest on Wednesday. Around five logs of teak woods, along with the motorcycle were seized.

As per the information, Chanchoda police received a tip-off that a person illegally smuggling teak wood from the forest area was headed towards Manohar village from Penchi village.

Acting on the tip off, a police team intercepted Vivek Kadere, (19), of Madhusudangarh along with teak woods. Later, he allegedly accepted to smuggling teak woods from forest area. Police have also seized five logs of teak wood worth Rs 30,000 and motorcycle (carrying registration number MP08 MS 7669) worth Rs 50,000 from the possession of accused.

A case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code, sections 16, 41, 52 of the MP Forest Produce Trade Act and Section 3(1) of Damage to Public Property Act has been registered with Chanchora police station. Further investigation is underway.