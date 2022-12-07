Madhya Pradesh: 400-quintal PDS rice seized, 2 booked in Guna

Representative Image |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): As a part of action launched against ration mafia in the district, a team of administrative officials have seized about 400 quintals of rice meant for Public Distribution System (PDS). The rice was being smuggled. Action has been taken against driver and warehouse owner. The warehouse has been sealed. As per details, the incident took place under Myana Police station area. Acting on a tip-off, a team of administrative officials led by Guna SDM Virendra Singh Baghel and tehsildar Siddharth Bhushan Sharma intercepted a truck near Bhadora village, which was loaded with 400 quintals of PDS rice. When asked, driver revealed that the rice was being transported from warehouse located in Umari village to Rajasthan. The team then sealed warehouse besides seizing the vehicle. Truck driver admitted involvement of certain police officials in PDS grain smuggling. Tehsildar Sharma said that truck driver and warehouse owner were booked under relevant sections of Essential Commodities Act. Further investigation is underway in the case.